ROCHESTER, N.H. – Helen I. Garneau, 86 of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Robert J. Garneau married 63 years.
Born in Berwick, Maine on June 18, 1934, to George and Alice (Pelletier) Michaud. Helen worked at local businesses and Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Housekeeping. She volunteered for 20 years at local nursing homes to include Riverside Rest Home and Colonial Hill.
Helen is survived by her children, daughter, Theresa Breton and husband Michael of Rochester, and son, Gary Garneau and wife Jamie of Portsmouth. Helen is survived by her brother, Maurice Michaud, and sisters, Beatrice Bartlett and Lillian Michaud, as well as grandchildren, Bradford Berube and wife Kerri, Matthew Berube and wife Sarah, Jordan Garneau and wife Belle, and David Garneau and wife Lindsey; along with five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Joshua, Max, Waylon and Layla. Helen was predeceased by her brother Lucien Michaud.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Carriage Hill in Madbury, N.H. They also would like to express extreme gratitude to the very special compassionate care team members of Wentworth Homecare and Hospice.
SERVICES: Friends and family are invited to a graveside service Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m., at New Town Cemetery, 8 Gen Sullivan Way, Rollinsford, N.H. It is required that guests in attendance follow COVID guidelines; masks are required. An anniversary mass will be at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bernierfuneralhome.net
. In lieu of flowers please donate to: Sisters of Holy Cross, Development Office, 365 Island Pond Road, Manchester, NH 03109-4811.
Care for the Garneau family has been entrusted to the Bernier-Pelkey Funeral Home, Somersworth, N.H.