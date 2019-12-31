|
PORTSMOUTH - Helen Josephine Benway, wife of the late Lawrence "Benny" Benway for 62 years, died Friday, December 27, 2019, at Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was 86.
She was born March 30, 1933, in St. John's Newfoundland and had been a Portsmouth resident since 1974 settling there after living in various locations with her husband, who had served as a master sergeant in the United States Air Force.
We will miss her never-ending energy, her selflessness and the love she shared with those around her.
Helen was the daughter of Richard and Eva English of St. John's Newfoundland, Canada.
Survivors include daughters Paula Rozelle, and her husband Todd, of Stratham, and Deborah Gale and her husband Russel of South Berwick, Maine; granddaughters Allison Pongrace, Stefanie Rozelle, Pamela Gale, Lindsay Brookshire, Hannah and Jillian Gale; sisters Joan Holloway and Laura English; brothers, Hubert English and Richard English; and five great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, January 4, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Friends are invited and burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzeimer's Association of New Hampshire (In Memory of Helen Benway) 1 Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 105, Bedford, NH 03110, or at www.alz.org/nh.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020