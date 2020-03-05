|
HAMPTON - Helen L. Straw, 98, of Hampton, N.H., passed away peacefully at her home with loving and devoted family at her bedside on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Helen was born in Cornersville, Tenn., on January 21, 1922; a daughter of the late Robert J. and Madeline (Hopwood) McClintock. She was raised on a self-sustaining farm in Tennessee along with her two sisters and brother, later moving to New Hampshire.
After getting married she continued to make the N.H. seacoast her home for the last 75 years. Helen dedicated her life to raising her children and grandchildren, all while helping to run the family business.
As a transplant to New England, Helen loved the ocean, taking early morning walks on the beach looking for sand dollars, and eating lobster rolls in the summertime. She never lost her Southern charm and was also a prolific baker, knitter, and seamstress. Helen loved entertaining her grandchildren with "true stories" from her youth and was a pillar of strength and wisdom for her entire family.
Helen was a longtime active member of the Kittery Church of Christ in Maine. She could often be found helping other members of her church by delivering meals and visiting the sick. She truly enjoyed helping others and will forever be loved and appreciated for everything she did and the kindness she showed to all.
Left to cherish Helen's memory are her sons, Robert Alan and David Straw and his wife Carol; grandchildren, Hillary, Olivia, Chris, and Lindsay; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on March 14, in Kittery Church of Christ, 48 Love Lane, Kittery, ME, 03904. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gander Brook Christian Children's Camp, C/O Mr. S. Delbaugh, 36 Oakwood Circle, Milford, NH 03055. Assistance with arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Helen's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020