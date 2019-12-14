|
EXETER - Helen Mildred Stone, daughter of the late Guy and Grace Stearns passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at her home in Exeter. She was raised on the Broadview Farm in Rochester, N.H.
Helen was married for 44 years to the late Walter A. Stone who died on Sept. 29, 2005. She helped raise dairy and beef cattle and a large vegetable garden. She showed Guernsey cattle at the Rochester and Deerfield Fairs for many years. Helen was an active member of 4H as a child and an adult.
She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Hanson and her husband Walt, Sandra Houle, and Peggy Gomez and her husband Bill; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Dorothy, Marion, Susan and Annie.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from Home Instead for their care.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, NH. Spring burial will be in Brentwood Cemetery, Brentwood, N.H. Flowers are acceptable or contributions can be made to the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019