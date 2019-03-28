Home

Helen R. Benner

Helen R. Benner Obituary
KENNEBUNK - Helen R. Benner, 93, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough.

On September 29, 1945, she married Herman N. Benner at the First Baptist Church of America in Providence. During the first half of her married life, Helen traveled extensively throughout the world with her husband and family because of his military career. When she and her husband retired to Maine, they developed the Rand Green Shops where she owned Antiques Kennebunkport in Lower Village, Kennebunk.

Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery. To view her complete obituary and post comments, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Safe Haven Humane Society. Please visit www.safehavenhumanesociety.org.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019
