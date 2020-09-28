1/1
Helga Pauline Morgenstern
SEABROOK - Helga Pauline (Diehl) Morgenstern, 85, of Seabrook, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born on September 29, 1934 in Friedberg Hessen, Germany, the daughter of the late Wilhelm Diehl and Irene (Fischer) Diehl. Helga married Ludwig A. Morgenstern on October 3, 1953 and they immigrated to the USA in 1955.

She was employed for many years at the Ashworth Hotel on Hampton Beach. Helga loved to read and knit, and with a local knitting group, had knit hundreds of hats over the years for the military. She also volunteered with the Meals on Wheels Program.

Helga will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. She is survived by her sons, Charles Morgenstern and his wife Leslie; Thomas Morgenstern; Richard Morgenstern and his wife, Heidi; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, her sister Christel Scouller, a niece and nephew. She was predeceased by her husband, Ludwig, and her son, Paul Morgenstern.

SERVICES: A private family memorial will take place at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St., Lawrence MA 01843. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Helga's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
