PORTSMOUTH - In loving memory of Helvi H. Boynton, born July 26, 1914 to Finnish immigrant parents, Hannes and Helmi (Forsell) Hakala, in Greenwood, Maine. Helvi passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Webster at Rye after a brief decline in health. She was just months shy of her 105th birthday.
Helvi was the first in her family to be fluent in English. Her father relied on her translating and bookkeeping skills for his business from the time she was a young girl. With appreciation for her help, her father gifted her a Ford coupe in her mid-teens that she used to travel the rural dirt roads of Patch Mountain.
In her late teens Helvi chose a career in hairdressing and enrolled at Wilfred Academy in Boston. While living at the Franklin Square House, she was introduced to another Wilfred student, Frances Wentworth, with whom she shared a remarkable 82-year friendship. Prior to their respective marriages Helvi and Frances worked in Ogunquit, Maine, in the summer and in Miami Beach, Florida, in the winter. They loved to reminisce about celebrity and chorus girl clients they met while working in these resort areas and of their many adventures driving Helvi's roadster between Maine and Florida.
Several years after their marriage in 1941, Helvi and her husband Edwin built the home where they were to raise their children and live for the rest of their lives. It was there she operated her business, Helvi's Beauty Shop. She appreciated the beauties of nature, especially birds and flowers. Always ready for a game of golf, Helvi was a member of the Portsmouth Country Club and continued to play into her early 90's. She loved traveling to Florida with her husband and enjoyed memorable trips to Spain with her daughter and to Finland with her mother.
Mom was a strong-willed woman who also was sweet and gentle and had an adorable sense of humor. She lived at her home, with assistance, until January, 2019. She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Patricia (Stratham); son Mark (Jo-Anne, Stratham, N.H.); three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Edwin in 1989, brothers Oiva and Stanley, sister Lila, and best friend Frances Wentworth in 2013.
SERVICES: Private services are planned with burial in the family plot in Harmony Grove, South Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Vern Wood Funeral Home – Buckminser Chapel. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019