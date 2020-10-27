1/1
Henry Kim
YORK, Maine - Henry Kim passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the age of 55. He was born March 12, 1965.

Henry was a loving husband, father, brother and son. Henry was a very caring pharmacist for 28 years. He was a quiet and gentle soul who enjoyed spending time with his family. Henry had a passion for fishing and boating which he shared with some friends and his three brothers, growing up in Montauk, N.Y.

Henry is survived by his wife, Esme; two daughters, Teal and Pari; his mother, Mary; three brothers, John, George and Jim; along with several nieces and nephews, sister and brother in-laws, aunts and uncles. He will be dearly missed.

Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
