GOFFSTOWN - Henry T. Volkmann, 89, of Goffstown, died Monday, September 30, 2019 at his home with his loving wife, Rachel by his side after a period of declining health. He was born in Manchester on August 23, 1930 to Henry and Marie (Rzasa) Volkmann.
During the Korean War he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then attended Greere Shop Training in Chicago, Ill., and NH Vocational Technical College in Portsmouth.
Henry owned and operated Volkmann Electric in Goffstown for over 60 years. He was a communicant of Parish of the Transfiguration in Manchester and a member of NH Wildlife Federation, National Rifle Association and CWV Ramsey Post 1624.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, coin collecting and trips to Foxwoods Casino. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the many friends and medical care providers for their loving support and guidance throughout Henry's illness.
He was predeceased by three siblings, Gloria Reynolds, Virginia Bowen and Donald Volkmann.
The family includes his wife of 70 years, Rachel L. (Potvin) Volkmann of Goffstown; a son, Steven Volkmann of Tamworth; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Christopher and Adam; five great-grandchildren; four siblings, Wayne Volkmann of Portsmouth and Dolores Volkmann, Carol Groleau and Maureen Johnson all of Manchester; and aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester. A funeral ceremony is Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Committal prayers will follow at the NH State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
Memorial donations may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 8 Commerce Dr., Suite 191, Bedford, NH 03110, or to There's No Place Like Home, LLC, 106 1/2 South State St., Concord, NH 03301. To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
