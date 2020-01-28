|
CONCORD - Hilda Mary Thornhill, 90, passed away in Concord, New Hampshire on Sunday, January 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 9, 1929 in Saco, Maine, to Roy M. and Jemima (Burns) Heeney.
Hilda attended Thornton Academy in Saco. She was active in the American Legion in Kittery, Maine, playing the snare drum in the Drum and Bugle Corps. She was involved with the PTA, Booster Club and other similar organizations while her children were in school. She was a lifelong lover of poetry and fiction and enjoyed gardening and being at the beach. She always had music playing and was a wonderful swing dancer, which she learned dancing at the Old Orchard Beach Pier as a teenager.
Hilda lived in Ohio for over 40 years and was a successful small business owner there, but the ocean, family and friends brought her home to southern Maine and New Hampshire often for many fun reunions.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Walter W. Corrigan and by her second husband, John J. Thornhill. She was also predeceased by her eldest son, Skip M. Thornhill and by her brothers, Guy, John and Robert Heeney. She is survived by her sons, Dan W. Thornhill and spouse, Catherine S. Thornhill of York, Maine and Douglas J. Thornhill of Alpharetta, Georgia; and her daughters, Kathy D. Corrigan and spouse, Sue C. Dye of Akron, Ohio and Karen D. Coulters and spouse, Michael Coulters of Weare, New Hampshire; and her treasured grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
SERVICES: Private services will be arranged at the convenience of the family.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020