EXETER - Hildamay (Cargill) Clements passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice House after a short illness. Hilda, as she was known to her friends and family was the fifth child of William and Mary Cargill of Andover Mass.
She was a proud first generation Scottish American and the daughter of immigrants. She was extremely proud of her heritage and had the trip of a lifetime when she and her husband traveled to Scotland in 1992 where she met many relatives and visited the towns where her parents were born.
Hilda is best known for taking care of her family and of those around her, her love of her church community and using her voice as an activist. As she was raising her three children the family lived in a big old farm house which had an extra bedroom that was never empty – if you were a friend, relative or down on your luck you always had a home with Hilda. She also loved cats and spoiled many throughout her life.
She was a very active member of the Pilgrim United Church of Christ – Brentwood/ Kingston since its inception in 1968 and continued with her committee work and singing in the choir until her illness. Her commitment to activism covered a broad range and included love of the environment (she was recycling in the 60's), women's rights, protesting the Seabrook Nuclear power plant, petitioning to end the death penalty, feeding the hungry, supporting Seacoast Family Promise to help homeless families get back on their feet and more.
Hilda graduated from High School in Andover, Mass., in 1948 and headed to Hampton Beach for the summer. It was a blind date with a handsome sailor where she met the love of her life that lead to a 57 year marriage and their three children.
Hilda was predeceased by her husband Renwick Clements in 2007 as well as her brother William Cargill, and her two sisters, Elizabeth Westbrook and Margaret Solomon.
She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Pamela (Clements) Verrill and her husband Daniel, David Renwick Clements and his wife Linda, and Nancy (Clements) Smath and her husband Joseph; as well as six grandchildren, Joshua and Alex Verrill, Jill and Michael Clements and Adam and Eric Smath; and six great-grandchildren Dylan and Tyler Rego, Taylor and Trevor Verrill and Ryan and Kylie Clements. Hilda is also survived by one brother, David Cargill; her brother in-law, Arlan (John) Clements; and sister in-law Sandra Thurston; as well as many nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life Service will be held on July 30, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ, Brentwood-Kingston at 197 Middle Rd., Brentwood, NH, 03833.
In lieu of flowers it was Hilda's wish that donations be made to the Memorial Glen Fund at Pilgrim UCC Church, Brentwood. Arrangements are by Stockbridge Funeral Home, Exeter.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 24 to July 27, 2019