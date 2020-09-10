NORTH HAMPTON - Holly Perrault, 81, of North Hampton, passed away at home on Satur-day, September 5, 2020, surrounded by family, following a long illness. Holly was born in Con-cord, N.H., on the winter solstice, 1938, to Helen (née Davis, of Portland, Maine) and Daniel Hages (of Livadi, Greece).
She is survived by her husband John and daughters Kristen and Tracie, her sister Elaine and brother Keith, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Diana.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on Holly's behalf to Friends of the North Hampton, N.H., Public Library or Peace Ridge Sanctuary in Brooks, Maine. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
