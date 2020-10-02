1/2
Howard Ellsworth Thurston
STRATHAM - Howard Ellsworth Thurston, 86, of Stratham died Monday, September 28, 2020 from natural causes following heart failure. Born February 6, 1934 in Brighton, Massachusetts, to Florence Mayola Wall and Howard Elmer Thurston.

Howie graduated from Westwood High School and Stockbridge College. He served in the Army stationed in Germany 1955-1957. Careers included tree surgeon, contractor and entrepreneur, patented the Solution Truck Cover. Interests included fishing, fly-tying, photography, tennis, hockey.

Survived by daughter Stephanie Holladay of Portland, Oregon; son Dana and wife Eileen of Stratham; brother John of Westwood, Mass.; sister-in-law Robin of Manchester; grandchildren James and Amanda Holladay of Oregon; niece and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Jean, brother William and grandson Jordan.

Share memories of Howie at remickgendron.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rockingham County VNA.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2020.
