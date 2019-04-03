|
JUPITER, Fla. - Howard Jason Promer, 85, of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 surrounded by family in his home. Howard was born on June 5, 1933 in Boston to Arthur Louis Promer and Rachel Smith Promer and was brought up in Dorchester, Mass.
He graduated with high honors and awards from Boston Latin School in 1950. He then joined the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 with an honorable discharge. Howard graduated from the Dave Maynard School of Broadcasting in Boston and enjoyed a successful career in Vermont as Program Director and Broadcaster and in 1959 moved to Portsmouth, N.H. where he met his wife and spent many successful years as a morning radio show host on WHEB.
Howard leaves behind his devoted wife of 57 years, Myrna Weisner Promer. Howard and Myrna met in Portsmouth, N.H., and were married in 1961. Together they had many happy years with their son Daniel Promer and his wife Tania Silverstone Promer along with their grandchildren, Aaron and Anna Promer. Howard also leaves behind his sister Ruth Promer Chados and her husband Norm, of Randolph, Mass., his brother-in-law Robert Weisner and his wife Judy of Seabrook Beach, N.H. and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Howard went on to become an assessor in many New Hampshire towns including Hampton, Londonderry, Portsmouth and Rye. He was awarded the Lawton Chandler Award as Assessor of the Year and was the president of the NH Association of Assessing Officers and the northeast region. He was called upon to present at many retirement and public occasions due to his sense of humor and wit and there was never a crossword puzzle he couldn't solve.
He was a member of Temple Israel as well as the past president of the Brotherhood of Temple Israel and board member. He was an avid Boston sports fan, a member of the Portsmouth Country Club, Wentworth by the Sea, the Lions Club of Portsmouth and The Surf Club of Rye.
His biggest accomplishment, however, was time spent with his family and grandchildren. Howard never missed a baseball or softball game, attended every school production and any and all of the grandkids activities. He was thrilled to travel extensively with his family and grandchildren as well as spending the last 20 winters in Jupiter, Florida enjoying the warm weather.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at Temple Israel, 200 State St., Portsmouth with internment following at Temple Israel Cemetery, Banfield Road, Portsmouth.
Contributions in his memory can be made to the Temple Israel, 200 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. or the NHSPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, N.H. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
