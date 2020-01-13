|
NEEDHAM, Mass. - Howard Levingston died on Friday, January 10, 2020. Born in Concord, N.H., his family moved to Portsmouth, N.H., where he attended junior and senior high school. He was the son of the late Bernice Triedman Levingston and Dr. Tomy Morris Levingston, who practiced podiatry on State Street for many years. Howard and his wife Ellie (Eleanor Clebnik) raised their children in Lexington, Mass., where they resided for over 50 years.
Howard graduated from M.I.T. with an S.B. in Mining and Mineral Engineering, an S.M. in Physical Metallurgy, and a Sc.D. in Materials Science. His expertise in materials and environmental sciences led to the formation of Howard Levingston & Associates, a company that specialized in the analysis of failures in metals as well as non-metallic materials such as wood, plastics, ceramics/glass, fabrics, and composites.
He served on the faculty of Iowa State University (formerly Iowa State College) and was recruited by The Manhattan Project. Later at General Dynamics' Electric Boat Division in Groton, Conn., his work included materials selection, corrosion prevention, and failure analysis. In addition, he was responsible for specifications for the nuclear-powered fast attack submarine, the USS Seawolf. His professional experience transcended more than fifty years.
A strong and effective leader, he was president of his M.I.T. class of 1951, and actively involved in his community. He sat on Lexington's Appropriation (financial) Committee, the Human Resources Committee, and was Chair of the Town Meeting Members Association. As a member of Temple Emunah, he served as president of the Temple Brotherhood and shortly thereafter was elected president of the temple.
Left to cherish his life are his wife, his sons David, Judd and his wife Hillary, Scott and his wife Amy, and his grandchildren Ivan, Miranda, Serena, Zaccary, and Olivia. The family is grateful for the exceptional care and deep compassion that was extended to Howard by Denise Coveney.
SERVICES: For information about funeral, burial, and visits with members of the family, please visit brezniakrodman.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the The U.S. Holocaust Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126, Yad Lakashish (www.lifeline.org.il), or The Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118.
