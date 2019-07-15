|
EXETER - Howard S. Field, 70, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Exeter Center. A native and lifelong resident of Exeter, he was born on October 8, 1948, the son of the late George and Hilda (Barr) Field.
A 1969 graduate of Exeter High School, he was formerly employed at the Exeter Food Center, and worked as a custodian at the Exeter Junior High School. He was also formerly employed at Milliken's, Nike, and Phillips Exeter Academy.
A member of the Exeter First Baptist Church, Howard also loved gardening and was formerly a member of the local gun club.
He is survived by his sister Ella Mae Field of Exeter, N.H.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 4-6 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Exeter Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor, New York, NY, 10019. For more information, please visit www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 15 to July 18, 2019