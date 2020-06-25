Hugh Woodie Lange
PORTSMOUTH - Hugh Woodie Lange "Woodie", 86, of Alfred, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at the Wentworth Senior Living facility in Portsmouth, after an extended illness. Born on September 2, 1933 in Belle Vernon, Pa., he was the son of Hugh Henry and Catherine Frances Lange.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Clinger Lange ("Sue"), and her three children and spouses: Beth (Jim) Benson, Jean (John) Yorio, and Cheryl (David) LaPrade. He is also survived by his former spouse, Carol Reed Lange, and their five children and partners: Cathy (Jeff) Long, Linda (Bob) Malecky, Bob Lange (Michel Rondon), John (Jacqueline) Lange, and Scott Lange. He also greatly enjoyed and had a loving relationship with his 12 grandchildren as well as Sue's seven grandchildren.

Woodie was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John "Jack" Lange, and a sister Wilma Heasley.

Woodie was a devoted father and grandfather, a loving husband, an enthusiastic golfer, an avid sports fan, a profound lover of the outdoors, and a dedicated administrator at Alfred University.

Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
