1929-2020



DOVER, N.H. - Hugo "Ugo" Riciputi died on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 with loved ones by his side; he was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many.



Hugo was born in Haverhill, Mass. to Emilio and Lena Riciputi and moved at an early age to Portsmouth's Italian neighborhood where he learned many of the values that would serve him well throughout a rich and meaningful life. Numerous camp properties in the north woods of Maine and New Hampshire allowed Hugo to share his passion for hunting and fishing with family and friends. Hugo was well known for his jolly disposition and his ability to play a practical joke.



Hugo attended the University of New Hampshire, graduating with the class of 1954. After a short stint working with local contractors Hugo returned to the classroom to complete the apprenticeship program at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Hugo enjoyed his time as an engineer at the Navy Yard and cultivated many friendships during a long and successful career. Upon retirement he spent many enjoyable years working with his mother and father on the family farm in Somersworth, N.H.



Hugo was busy with projects that he loved to share. Always interested in his family and history his first project took root after having conversations with his mother about her roots in Italy; he started a genealogy which expanded greatly after a young couple from Italy visited his home in North Hampton. This project brought him closer to his family roots and after two visits to Italy, Hugo moved to Santarcangelo in 2009. Hugo always said walking down the streets of Santarcangelo was like walking downtown Portsmouth in the 1940s. He was amazed by the commonalities the two cities shared. Hugo participated in an Italian class while in Italy and took part in a holiday concert, he even found himself doing a solo!



Hugo's genealogy work, the study of his Portsmouth North End history, and what he came to know of Santarcangelo led to his final project undertaken with his dear cousin "Pino" of Santarcangelo. Together they formed the idea of a "Sister City" project between Santarcangelo and Portsmouth. Though it took many years and the hard work and diligence of many interested people the project was confirmed just this past December, to Hugo's immense joy!



Hugo was predeceased by his parents Emilio and Lena, his brother Remo, and niece Elaine. He is survived by his brother Dan and his wife June, sister-in-law Mary-Lee Haug, niece Roxanne (Riciputi) Ricker and her husband Richard Ricker, nephews Lee, Paul, Joel and his wife Roisin (Dawes), grand nieces and nephews and many cousins in the U.S. and Italy.



SERVICES: A Funeral Mass will be held on Nov. 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the temporary Chapel at Corpus Christi Parish Center, 845 Woodbury Ave., Portsmouth, N.H.



In Lieu of flowers please feel free to make Memorial Donations in Hugo's name to The Portsmouth Athenaeum, P.O. Box 366, Portsmouth NH 03802-0366.



Face masks and social distancing will be in required per Portsmouth city ordinance.







