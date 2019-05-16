|
PORTSMOUTH - Ian Alexander Keith, 40, of Portsmouth, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019 after a long illness. Ian was born in Newburyport, Massachusetts on December 7, 1978 and grew up in Hampton, graduating from Winnacunnet High School in 1997.
He is survived by his parents Donald and Betsy Keith of Portsmouth and by his two sisters, Sarah Ingram of Hampton and Emily Keith of Portsmouth.
He last worked with Columbia Sportswear of Kittery, Maine and is best remembered for his intelligence, wit and loyalty, highlighted by his prodigious knowledge of popular music from the 1950's to the present day.
The promise of a full and rewarding life was severely curtailed as he battled depression and alcoholism and the family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to Partnership for a Drug Free New Hampshire or any .
SERVICES: Friends and family will gather a later date to celebrate his life. Assistance with arrangements is by the Remick and Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Ian's memorial website and to sign his tribute wall.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 16 to May 19, 2019