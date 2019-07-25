Home

Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home - Newmarket
77 Exeter Road (Route 108)
Newmarket, NH 03857
(603) 659-3344

Ida Couture


1921 - 2019
Ida Couture Obituary
STRATHAM - Ida Couture, 97, of College Road, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Exeter Hospital.

Born Sept. 15, 1921 in Sanford, Maine, the daughter of Charles A. and Mary (Harvey) Foster, she had lived in Stratham for over 60 years with her husband Roland Couture.

Ida was a welder at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, personally working on 14 Liberty ships.

Ida worked at the Kingston-Warren Corp. in Newfields for 30 years prior to retiring in 1984.

Predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Roland L. Couture in 2015, her sister, Dorothy Bettney and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Couture.

Ida is survived by a son, Joseph Couture of Winter Garden, Fla.; three grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

At the request of Mrs. Couture there will be no services.

The Kent & Pelczar Funeral Home, 77 Exeter Road, Newmarket, is in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.kentandpelczarfh.com to sign an online guest book.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 25 to July 28, 2019
