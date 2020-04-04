|
KITTERY POINT - Ida Foster Whelan of Kittery Point, Maine passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after an extended illness. She is survived by her three sons, Peter A. Whelan ll (Karen) of Portsmouth, N.H., Richard Q. Whelan (Virginia) of Merion Station, Penn., and Franklin W. Whelan (Catherine) of Fishers, Ind.; six grandchildren: Peter A. Whelan III, Denis J. Whelan (Cara), Reid A. Whelan (Aleksandra), Jessica W. Thorn (Stephen), James R. Whelan, John P. Whelan; three great-grandchildren: Foster, David, and Adelaide Whelan; and brother-in-law Peter A. Whelan. She was predeceased by her husband Albert J. Whelan Jr. in 2010, and grandson Richard Q. Whelan, Jr. in 2005.
Ida Whelan was born in Morristown, N.J. on Nov. 18, 1931 to George W. Foster and Elizabeth Ross Foster. She was a graduate of Morristown High School in N.J. and attended Douglas College in New Brunswick, N.J..
Formerly of Bryn Mawr, Penn., Ida Whelan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She and Albert enjoyed spending time with their family and grandchildren in Loveladies, N.J. and Naples, Fla. and, since 2004, at their home on Gerrish Island, Kittery Point, Maine. Ida was a diligent gardener and prolific needle-pointer. She created many pillows and intricate Christmas stockings for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to chatting with the many friends she made on Gerrish Island during her daily walks with her beloved cocker spaniels.
A celebration of her life will be held in the future at her Kittery Point home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Q. Whelan, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o The Episcopal Academy, 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, PA 19073.
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 4 to Apr. 7, 2020