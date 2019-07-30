|
SEABROOK, N.H. – Ina May Dow, 76, of Seabrook, died peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston, Maine.
She was born in Newburyport, Mass. on March 14, 1943 the daughter of the late James E. and Pearl W. (Knowles) Rush.
Raised in Hampton she graduated from Winnacunnet High School. She went on to work as an LPN for a brief period and later the Welpro Shoe Company before starting her 25 year career with Gould Shawmut, retiring in 2008.
Ina enjoyed traveling, word search, Sudoku, jigsaw puzzles and spending time at her camp in Maine, but what she loved most was spending time with her family, extended family and dear friends.
Surviving family members include her daughters, Sheri Lee Dow, Keziah Pearl Dow, Ina Adolia Peek and her husband Gordon all of Seabrook and Tammy Brown of Rochester; grandchildren, Chrystal, Jeramey and his wife Allyssa, Kairee, Kaytee, Jake, Cass and Andrew; great grandchildren, Hope and Brady; nephews, Jim and Garth and her beloved dog, Rocky.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Leon Dow and her longtime companion Leon "Bing" Bagley.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 in the Hillside Cemetery, Seabrook. A celebration of life will immediately follow in the Trinity United Parish House, 29 Main Street, Seabrook, N.H. 03874. In lieu of flowers donations may be to a .
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Ina's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019