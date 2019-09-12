Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kennebunk Baptist Church
Main Street,
Kennebunk, ME
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Kennebunk Baptist Church
Kennebunk, ME
Inez C. Kimball

Inez C. Kimball Obituary
KENNEBUNK, Maine - Inez C. Kimball, 91, of Kennebunk, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Kennebunk.

SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Kennebunk Baptist Church, Main St., Kennebunk, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

Should friends desire, donations in Inez's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Inez's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
