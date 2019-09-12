|
KENNEBUNK, Maine - Inez C. Kimball, 91, of Kennebunk, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Kennebunk.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Kennebunk Baptist Church, Main St., Kennebunk, where a Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.
Should friends desire, donations in Inez's memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019