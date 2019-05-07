Services J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (207) 439-4900 Ingelore Sullivan

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers YORK, Maine – Ingelore Sullivan (Nee) Oehmke passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Watson Fields Assisted Living in Dover, N.H. This followed a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.



Born Sept. 28, 1936 in Köslin, Pommern (now Poland), she grew up in Hamburg, Germany. Ingelore was active in sports, including handball, soccer, and basketball. After high school she attended business college. She was proficient in foreign languages. She worked in import/export business in Germany, Switzerland, and England. After immigrating to America, she became a corporate paralegal with the firm Shaines and McEachern until her retirement in 2000.



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Daniel F. Sullivan; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dr. Mary Truex Robertson of Plymouth and Dr. Thomas S. Sullivan of Quincy, Mass. respectively; her niece, Dr. Stephany Godfrey, her husband James, and two great nieces, Spencer and Maureen Lynne of Westford, Mass.; her cousin Henning Platt, his wife Beaté, and children of Weisbaden, Germany.



SERVICES: Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 and again from 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday May 9, 2019 preceding a Memorial Service which will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 with Reverend Linda Hearst officiating at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd, Kittery, Maine 03904.



The family wishes to extend a special thank you and blessing upon the staff at Watson Fields and Hospice who gave Ingelore such loving and compassionate care during her stay.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Office, 5 Bedford Farms Drive, Suite 201, Bedford, NH 03110 in her memory.



