KENNEBUNK, Maine - Inger Kofoed Gierløff Murer passed away peacefully in Kennebunk, Maine on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Inger was born on April 28, 1926 in Oslo, Norway. On June 25, 1949, Inger married Erik Murer, her childhood sweetheart and together they began an exciting life exploring the many corners of the world. Through Erik's career they had the opportunity to live in Canada, Jamaica, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, and eventually settled in the USA. In 1980, Inger and Erik purchased the base for their so called "retirement" in New Castle, N.H. at a home with a view of the "sun reflecting over the inlet." For 25 years they called this home Vagabonds Retreat, the longest they had lived together at any one place.
Inger was known as the girl that jumped over the fence instead of going through the gate. She was passionate about spending time with her family and friends and could be found with a good book in hand, cooking, gardening or simply sitting outside and enjoying the warmth of the sun. Inger loved company and was known to go to the ends of the earth to make everyone felt at home when visiting, be it from the house next door or continents away.
Inger leaves behind her family, Niels, and his wife Kathy of Stratford, Conn., Ellen of Indianapolis, Ind., and Erik and wife Rachel of Kennebunk, Maine. Inger also had the enjoyment of seven grandchildren, Kimberley, Allison, Hanna, Jacob, Olivia, Matthew and Annie, along with two great grandchildren, Bridgette and Ava.
A private service will be held at New Castle cemetery in late spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers donations in Inger's memory can be made to the New Castle, N.H. Library.
