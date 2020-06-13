BARRINGTON - Irene Anna Sampson, of Barrington, N.H., 81, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Rezekne, Latvia to Nikolajs Bogdanovs and Helene (Gaidulis) Bogdanovs.
Irene lived a long complicated life with a determined disposition and a positive outlook. Her paternal grandparents were forced to Siberia during the 1941 Soviet deportations. Her family fled the Russians to Germany. As World War II ended, her family was moved into DP camps, both Paderborn and Lubeck. In 1951, Milda and Kristaps Bets sponsored the Bogdanovs family to Des Moines, Iowa.
Irene attended St Joseph Academy, graduating with honors in 1957. In the same year, she naturalized as a US Citizen. Irene studied at St Mary's College in South Bend, IN until she married Richard Sampson in 1962.
Irene was married for 15 years during which time the family lived in several locations in US and in Hiroshima, Japan. She birthed five children: Tinuviel, Richard (deceased), Steven, Mary, Katinka. After her divorce, she continued her schooling to earn a Bachelor of Liberal Arts at Harvard University Ext in 1982, graduating Cum Laude. She then studied computers at both Boston and Cambridge computer schools to become a certified programmer. She had a successful 20 year career as a programmer, eventually retiring from LL Bean in Freeport Maine in 2003.
Irene loved folk dancing, she traveled all over New England to dance. She was involved with the Seacoast Bridge Group for a couple decades. After retirement, Irene revived her interest in fiber arts. She perfected her Latvian knitting techniques and learned the American arts of rug hooking and quilting. She spent the last several years of her life becoming a master knitter. Her struggles were many; nevertheless, she persisted.
Irene is survived by four children and two grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Nikolajs and Helene (Gaidulis) Bogdanovs, her sister Ieva (Bogdanovs) Stonehocker, and her brother Nikolajs Bogdanovs.
SERVICES: Currently, no memorial services are scheduled due to covid-19 restrictions. We hope to have a local memorial in 2021. A private memorial will be held in August 2021 in Rezekne, Latvia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the American Latvian Association may be made in Irene's name. https://alausa.org/en/participate/donate-to-ala/. To sign our online guestbook, please go to www.purdyfuneralservice.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.