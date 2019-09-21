|
SPRING HILL, Fla. – Irene L. Davis, 89, loving wife of 65 years to Walter E. Davis, Sr., passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
She was born on June 4, 1930 in Collinsville, Mass., into a loving family of 11 brothers and sisters. Daughter to Elzear and Josephine (Pelletier) Dumont she was a graduate of Lowell High School and the Lowell Academy of Hairdressing. Irene also attended Nashua Business School and MacIntosh College in Dover.
Irene owned and operated her own beauty parlor in Massachusetts for many years. Upon moving to Portsmouth, she worked at the National Gypsum Company. She retired in 1995 from the Portsmouth Housing Authority and enjoyed working as a crossing guard in Portsmouth in her spare time.
While a resident of Portsmouth she was a communicant of the Immaculate Conception Parish and transferred to St. Frances Cabrini Church once she moved to Spring Hill, Fla.
She took great pride and joy in caring for her home and family and she was an excellent cook and hostess. She was also a talented seamstress and tailor. She was an active member of her parish both here in Portsmouth and in Florida.
Beside her husband, Walter of Spring Hill, Fla., survivors include children, Thomas L. Davis and his wife, Unal of Portsmouth, Linda Brown and her husband, Vincent of Portsmouth, and Walter E. Davis, Jr of Spring Hill, Fla.; grandson, Vincent J. Brown and his wife, Jessica; granddaughter, Jennifer L. Brown; great grandsons, Vincent Michael Brown and Zachary Davis Brown; many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 9:30 to10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A Mass of Christian burial will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, 98 Summer St., Portsmouth. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Portsmouth. In-lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: HPH Hospice, 12107 Majestic Blvd., Hudson, FL 34667. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel. Please visit www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com for directions or to sign the online guest book.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019