RYE - The world lost an amazing, loving person, but the heavens gained a perfect soul. Irene Louise Rand, loving mother, grandmother and lifelong resident of Rye, N.H., died peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Irene was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on March 3, 1927 and was raised by her grandparents, Frank and Annie Pierce, in Knowles Corner on Central Road in Rye.
She married Wilford Jenness Rand on October 21, 1945 and together they welcomed seven beautiful children into this world, who were the most important part of her life. Irene was a devoted wife and mother who cherished her community. She was a Girl Scout leader, volunteered with the Rye Ambulance Corp and was active in the Rye Extension Group where she sewed, knit and refinished furniture. She sang alto in the choir at Rye Congregational Church. She enjoyed traveling to visit family whether it was flying or driving cross country.
In her later years she developed a love for crossword puzzles but her greatest love was spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
Irene is survived by her sister, Alice Batchelder; her children, Linda Rand (an angel in heaven), Kenneth Rand, (Marilyn), Joanne Rand, Martha Marshall, (John), James Rand, Cheryl Marquis (Craig) , Kathleen Rand; her grandchildren, Brenda Borge (Eric), Nathan Rand, Benjamin Rand, Sarah MacDougal (Ryan), Carolyn Quartly, Jamie Cartwright, Emily Casper (Greg), Jonathan Rand, Laura Marshall, Chantal Marquis; her great-grandchildren, Abigayle Borge, Eric Borge (Angel), Amelliah Borge, Arabella Borge, Declan MacDougal, Molly MacDougal, Olivia MacDougal, Camila McCann, Amelia Casper, Nora Casper.
SERVICES: A private burial and service will be held in Rye. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Irene's favorite organizations Rye Lions Club or the Rye Ambulance Corp or of any charity of choice
