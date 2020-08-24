ELIOT, Maine - Irva P. Hinds went home to be with her Lord from her home on Friday, August 21, 2020.
She is survived by her beloved children, daughter Susan Soule-Hinds, son John Hinds; grandchildren, Lindsay Pacheco (Rich) and Andrew Schwartz-Hinds (Sarina); and great-grandchildren, Dana Pacheco, Anthony Pacheco, Miriam Pacheco and Lydia Pacheco. She was predeceased by her husband Clayton Hinds, brother Charles Lawson and sister Bertha Lawson.
Born in Eliot Maine, she resided in Eliot her entire life. After completing high school, she attended Simmons College and Deaconess Nursing School in Boston, Mass., joining the Women's Army Nurses Corp during her college years and then on to Framington Hospital taking care of wounded World War II veterans upon their return home. She worked there until World War II ended and returned to Eliot, Maine.
After she returned home, she worked in the office of Dr Wilbur in Portsmouth, N.H., prior to becoming the school nurse for the SAD 35 School District. She served in this position for 29 years taking care of children at the Eliot Elementary, South Berwick Central, Marshwood Junior High and Marshwood High school.
On October 16, 1948, she married her high school sweetheart, G Clayton Hinds. She would spend her summers on Mousam Lake with family and friends from the end of school until school began in September.
After she retired, she and her husband enjoyed travelling to numerous places. They took several cruises one through the Panama Canal and another into the Fiords of Alaska. In addition to the cruises, they travelled to many places across the US and Hawaii, Germany, and a tour of Europe with several of their friends.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Irva's family on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1-2 p.m., where a funeral will be held at the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine on Sunday, August 30, at 2 p.m., followed by burial at Mt Pleasant Cemetary in Eliot, Maine. COVID-19 precautions must be adhered to and masks will be required for entry to any of the services. Live stream viewing may be seen by visiting https://my.gather.app/remember/irva-hinds
