|
|
HAMPTON – Irving K. Strout, Jr., 88, of Hampton, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Oceanside Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation after a period of failing health with family by his side.
He was born in Newburyport, Mass., Oct. 5, 1930 a son of the late Irving K. and Jessie D. (Drysdale) Strout.
Irving was raised in Hampton and graduated from Hampton Academy with the Class of 1949. He was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army.
Mr. Strout was employed by General Electric in Somersworth for over thirty years retiring in 1989.
He was an avid personal computer gamer, enjoyed candlepin bowling, the Boston Bruins and gardening.
He was predeceased by his wife Phyllis Ann (Rich) Strout in 2000.
Family members include his son Steven Strout of Hampton, his daughter Karen Smalley of Durham, three grandchildren, Kristin, Marisa and Travis, two great grandchildren Shelby and Otto, and his brother George Strout and his wife MaryAnn of Albany, N.Y., nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Center Cemetery, North Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Irving's memorial website sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 23 to June 26, 2019