SOUTH BERWICK, Maine - Isabel Louise (Shaw) Amazeen, 91, of Berwick Estates, South Berwick, Maine, formerly of Portsmouth, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, April 22, 2020. She was born February 7, 1929, the daughter of Harold and Beatrice (Batchelder) Shaw of Hampton, N.H., founders of TideWater Campground.
She attended Hampton schools and is remembered fondly as a loving wife and mother. She enjoyed her time with her grandchildren, gardening, reading cookbooks, yard sales, sight-seeing, traveling in their RV, her poodles, the beach (particularly New Castle Common), people watching, and entertaining friends in their backyard.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Belcher of Eustis, Fla., and her daughter, Victoria Lee and Darren Lee, of York, Maine, her granddaughter, Julia Burrell and her husband, Jason Burrell of E. Boston, with great-granddaughters, Emery (4 years) and Eloise (2 years); and her grandsons, Christopher Knight and his wife, Candice Knight, expecting their first child in October 2020, of Rollinsford, N.H., Bryan Knight and his girlfriend, Jaylyn Eaton of Newmarket, N.H., and Andrew Knight of York, Maine, also including many nieces and nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her husband Frank "Bud" Amazeen, Jr., in 2011, and her siblings Roger Shaw, Wallace Shaw Sr., and Elmer Shaw.
Many thanks and appreciation to both Wentworth Hospice of Somersworth and Berwick Estates of South Berwick. Our family will be forever grateful to their staff and volunteers for their kindness and professionalism. She was blessed to have such good friends.
SERVICES: Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, N.H. A memorial service for both Isabel and Frank will take place in the coming months. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Isabel's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020