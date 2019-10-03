|
YORK, Maine - Ivan B. Witham, 88, of York, Maine passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. He was born on August 9, 1931, in Skowhegan, Maine to Benjamin Witham and Louise (Fairfield) Witham.
Ivan graduated from Kents Hill School in 1949. Afterwards he proudly served in the US Navy's submarine force from 1950 to 1954.
For 26 years, Ivan was an agent for Prudential Insurance. He was known for being an avid bridge player and played in the local duplicate bridge clubs. In fact, Ivan participated in a fine game the day before he passed away. He also relished cribbage, the crossword puzzle, and a good joke.
Ivan was a 57-year-member of the York-Ogunquit United Methodist Church.
He was predeceased by his parents, his stepmother, Mildred Witham, and five siblings.
Ivan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Davis) Witham of York; his brother, Benjamin Witham of Dover, N.H.; his children, Lisa Witham (Dr. Edward Seldin) of South Berwick, Maine, Gregory Witham (Sharon Dow) of Bolton, Conn., Jeffrey Witham (Vickie Bardwell) of Wells, Maine; five grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at the York-Ogunquit United Methodist Church in York, Maine on October 19, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019