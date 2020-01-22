|
HAMILTON, Mass. - J. Ramsey Michaels, 88, formerly of Portsmouth, N.H., died Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Born May 1, 1931 in Skaneateles, N.Y., Ramsey was a New Testament scholar and professor at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary and Southwest Missouri State University. He authored numerous scholarly books, and also published commentaries on the works of Flannery O'Connor.
He is predeceased by his wife Betty L. Michaels and survived by children Carolyn, Linda, David, Ken; grandchildren William, Renee, Grace, Michael, Luke, Kyle, Stephen, Zoey, Jakob; and great-grandsons: Theo, Abraham.
SERVICES: Memorial service on Saturday, January 25, at 2 p.m., Middle Street Baptist Church, 18 Court St., Portsmouth.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Middle Street Baptist Church. Online: jvwoodfuneralhome.com/obituary/j-ramsey-michaels.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020