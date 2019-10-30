|
|
PORTSMOUTH - John Robert "Bob" Shouse passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 at his home after a two year battle with melanoma cancer. Bob was born on September 8, 1948 at Portsmouth Hospital as fourth child of 10 children, to V. Allen and Elizabeth Higgins Shouse.
Raised in a large, comfortable home on Pleasant Street, he was a proud "puddledocker". He was schooled through the fourth grade at Lady Isle parochial school by the Sisters of the Providence and he moved to Haven School in the fifth grade. He credits his fifth grade teacher, Ms. Madeline Geneva Tobey, for his life-long interest in bird watching.
Life on Pleasant Street was hectic, punctuated with the most spectacular Christmases one could have in a big, beautiful house decorated by his parents, always with a huge Christmas tree and a prize-winning front door decoration. In addition to Christmas, Bob and his family spent glorious summers at Wallis Sands beach, in Rye, N.H., thanks to his grandfather, Dr. Martin A. Higgins, who purchased a summer home on Wallis Sands in the early 20's. Several generations of family spent almost 100 years at that location which was truly heaven on earth.
During his teenage years Bob was an energetic fellow who found employment at Gallagher's Toy Store on Pleasant Street, working for Charles (Bud) Gallagher, a man who became a life-long friend and mentor. At Gallagher's Bob learned to be a bicycle mechanic, a trade he practiced all his life.
Bob graduated with the Portsmouth High School class of 1966. It was one of the best times of his life.
After high school graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving four years in the Army Security Agency as a Chinese Language Specialist. Bob attended the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California for a year. He considered his diploma from the DLI one of his most prestigious life-time awards. He continued to study Chinese on his own and remained fluent for his entire life. After working at the National Security Agency at Ft. Meade, Maryland, and being honorably discharged from the Army, Bob attended college.
He attended two semesters at Plymouth State University and then transferred to George Washington University in Washington, DC. He spent a year in Taiwan as an exchange student at Dung Hai University, in TaiBei, Taiwan. He graduated from GW with a degree in Chinese Language and Literature.
Being a proud Portsmouth resident in a town that he loved all his life, Bob returned home and began working at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the Supply Department as a Contract Specialist. After twelve years of government service, Bob ventured out on his own and, using his bicycle mechanic skills, started and ran Bicycle Bob's Bicycle Shop for almost 35 years. It was there that he became "Bicycle Bob", a Portsmouth icon. Upon retirement in 2011, Bob worked various jobs to keep busy, eventually fully retiring in 2017.
Bob had several loves in his life - his wife of 35 years, Jane Marden Shouse, his son Andrew M. Shouse, of Germantown, Maryland, his extended family, and his hometown. Bob is also survived by his siblings: M. Allen (Brenda) Shouse, of Columbia, Maryland; Martina (Jim) Graham, of Alliance, Nebraska; Stephen Shouse, of Portsmouth; Anthony Shouse, of Huntsville, Alabama; Marie (David) Aleksy, of Kittery, Maine; William Shouse, of Portland, Maine; and Thomas Shouse, of Portsmouth; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Bob was a great cook, liked opera, blues, and polka. Every Saturday morning between 9-11 a.m. he could be heard listening to The Polka Party on 91.3 FM, WUNH. He was well-read, handy with tools, and liked to dance. His many interests included Portsmouth history, bird watching, Chinese, and cooking. He was a member of the Elks and the American Legion.
He was sure that Portsmouth was the only place to live and is glad to know that he will spend eternity in her historic soil. Bob wishes all his friends and co-workers the best of everything. He lived a good life, with great family and friends - What more could you ask for?
"Grieve not, nor speak of me with tears, but laugh and talk of me as though I were beside you. I loved you all so, 'twas Heaven here on earth."
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be Sunday, November 3, from 1-4 p.m., at the Farrell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, at 10:30 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth.
Donations in memory of Bob can be made to the WUNH 91.3 Polka Party, attn: Gary Sredzienski, Memorial Union Building, UNH, 83 Main St., Durham, NH 03824 or Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd., Rochester, NH 03267.
