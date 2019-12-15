|
PORTSMOUTH – MSgt. Jack D. Hartman, USAF, Retired, 82, husband of Roxanna L. "Roxy" Hartman, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at the Edgewood Centre in Portsmouth.
He was born on Aug. 30, 1937 in South Heights, Penn., to the late Avery and Thelma (Kibler) Hartman.
Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, retiring as a Master Sergeant, after 20 years of service. After his retirement from the Air Force, Jack went on to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, retiring in 1996.
He was a member and Past Master of St. John's Lodge No 1 F & AM in Portsmouth and a member of St. Andrew's Lodge No. 56 F & AM in Portsmouth. Jack was also a member of Washington Chapter No. 3, Davenport Council No. 5 and DeWitt Clinton Commandery all in Portsmouth, where he served in many capacities including Excellent High Priest, Thrice Illustrious Master and Eminent Commander; he served as Grand Pursuivant in the Grand Lodge of New Hampshire Free & Accepted Masons; was a member and Past Patron of Crescent Chapter #45 OES in Northwood and formerly Rivermouth Chapter #54 in Portsmouth and served as Grand Chaplain in the Grand Chapter.
A sister, Doris M. Farber, predeceased him.
Besides his wife, Roxy, of Portsmouth, survivors include his sons, Jack D. Hartman, Jr. (Susan) of York, Maine and Kevin M. Hartman (Nancy) of Cape Coral, Fla.; a daughter, Cheryl Swicegood of Carrollton, Va.; four grandchildren, Jeremy Swicegood, Jason Swicegood (Jenna), Shannon Hartman, and Stephanie Torr (David); two great grandchildren, Jackson and Riley Swicegood, and another on the way, great grandson, Jack. He is also survived by a sister, Virginia L. Clews of Tennessee.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will begin with a masonic service at 1 p.m. with visitation continuing until 3 p.m., at which time a final salute with military honors will be held, on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. John's Lodge Masonic Association, 351 Middle St., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com.
