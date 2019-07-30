|
|
KITTERY, Maine - Jacqueline Ann Dow, 76, of Kittery, Maine passed away suddenly at home with her husband beside her, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jackie, as she was known to friends, was born on October 18, 1942 in Marblehead, Mass.; the daughter of Lillian and Thomas White. She was reared in Marblehead, Mass. and this is where she met the love of her life, George V. Dow. Jackie attended Marblehead High School and graduated in 1960. She and George were married on July 8, 1961 at St. Hedwig's Church in Cambridge, Mass. Shortly thereafter she and George started the life of a Marine Corp military family with duty tours taking them from Argentia, Newfoundland to 29 Palms, Calif., Honolulu, Hawaii, and eventually Kittery, Maine.
Jackie was a warm, caring and devotedly religious mother. She raised a family of three children, often on her own due to frequent military separation, and what a job she did! Jackie loved to travel and when George retired from the Marine Corp, they did exactly that, hitting all 50 states, a drive across the width of Canada, trips to Ireland, Portugal, France, Mexico with numerous trips to California which included a wonderful experience on Route 66 - the road West.
An avid reader, lover of cats, gardening and all things beautiful, Jackie was a woman who could make a drab room look elegant. With an eye for crafts, especially all things Irish, her house was full of what and who she was. However, the true measure of who she was came from her caring for people both young and old. Times spent at the Meeting House, Foxwell, Kittery Estates, visits to those unable to leave their homes, along with being involved in her church and community was the stuff she was made of. Additionally, she could often be seen walking the streets of Kittery, continuously stopping to talk with strangers and friends. This caring for people is who she was, and a part of her she left with many.
Jackie is survived by her husband George of Kittery, two sons - George IV and wife Julie of Kittery Point, Maine, Gregory and wife Hoa of Lake Forest, Calif., and daughter Siobhan and her husband Terry Motley of Kittery, Maine. In addition, she is also survived by her four beloved grandchildren – Nicholas Works, Olivia Dow, Sabrina Dow and Maeve Dow.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Aug. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m., with a Memorial service immediately following, at the J.S. Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Road, Kittery, Maine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Footprints of Kittery, Maine, or the SPCA.
Care for the Dow family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019