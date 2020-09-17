SANFORD, Maine - Jacqueline Harper Bonney Zoll, 97, born
in Salem, Mass., January 13, 1923, died Sunday, September 13, 2020. She was born at home on the edge of the sea in Salem Willows, Mass., on a cold wintry night nearly a century ago to George Peck Bonney and Marion (Rider) Bonney.
Fondly known as "Jackie" by her family and friends, she graduated from Salem High School in 1940 and began her professional career working for Daniel Low and Co. Jewelry Store and the Holyoke Insurance Agency. Later she worked at an ad agency in Boston and Johnny Appleseeds in Beverly, Mass.
Jackie was an accomplished artist, birder, pianist, camper, sailor and gardener. She took special pride in her perennial gardens and passed her love of gardening and nature on to her children. After World War II, she fell in love with and later married returning soldier Nathan Hyman Zoll, also of Salem. Jackie enjoyed being "first-mate" when she and Nathan sailed their boat Finally around Salem Sound and occasionally the Annasquam. Her three children, friends and extended family have many wonderful and amusing memories of their adventures with Nathan and Jackie at sea.
Jackie and Nathan were members of (the former) Temple Shalom in Salem and Temple B'nai Abraham in Beverly.
Jackie was predeceased by her husband Nathan in 2013. She is survived by her children Joseph Daniel Zoll of Sanford, Maine; Rachel Zoll Schumacher and her husband Paul Schumacher of South Berwick Maine; and Miriam Hannah Zoll and her husband Michael Shashoua of Northampton, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Ryder Zoll Schumacher of Brooklyn, New York and Samuel Victor Shashoua of Northampton, Massachusetts, and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends.
SERVICES: A graveside service was held at Sons of Jacob Cemetery in Danvers, Mass., on Wednesday, September 16
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple B'nai Abraham 200 East Lothrop St., Beverly, MA 01915. For online condolences, go to www.goldmanfc.com
.