NORTH HAMPTON - Jacqueline "Jackie" Kohlhase went home to be with the Lord her Savior on Thursday, March 26, 2020 just one day after her 83rd birthday. She was born in Portsmouth, N.H., on March 25, 1937.
Jackie graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1956. She married Edward Jacob Kohlhase of Greenland, NH on July 25, 1959 in Northridge, Calif., where Ed was serving in the Marine Corp. Jackie returned to Portsmouth when Ed was sent to serve in Okinawa. When he returned, they built their home in Rye, eventually moving to North Hampton in 1978.
She was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Newington where she attended with her family. However, for the last 15 years, Bethany Church in Greenland is where she and Ed worshipped.
Jackie was married to Ed for over 60 years, raising a large family that has expanded into multiple generations. She loved and enjoyed her family and we will dearly miss her. She was predeceased by her grandson David Webster Kohlhase Jr., in 2018.
She is survived by her husband, Edward and their five children, Kathy LeDuc and her husband Mike, David Kohlhase and his partner Karen Labrie, Cynthia Kohlhase and her fiancé Daryl Harvey, Janet Kohlhase-Purdy and her husband Rick, and Jake Kohlhase and his wife Michelle.
She will always be "Mimi" to her 20 grandchildren, Jennifer Starkey, Timothy LeDuc, Peter LeDuc, Megan Conner, Douglas LeDuc, Cody Heath, Jessalyn Bonneville, Michael LeDuc, Kyle Stalker, Taryn Stalker, Wesley Stalker, Shawn Stalker, Amy Burns, Danielle Jameson Grace, Lucas Kohlhase, Madison Kohlhase, Rob Sproul, Nate Sproul and Amanda Sproul; and 19 great-grandchildren.
We want to express our appreciation to the wonderful caregivers at Brookdale Sprucewood Senior Living and Wentworth Hospice who saw to Jackie and her family's every need with compassion, dignity and respect. She had been in memory care for 3 1/2 years.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view her full obituary, share a memory or condolence, please visit www.csnh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the David W. Kohlhase Jr. Scholarship Fund c/o People's United Bank, 1555 Lafayette Rd., Portsmouth, NH 03801.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020