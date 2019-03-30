|
|
STRATHAM – Jacquelyn E. (Hill) Bacon, of Stratham passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Portsmouth Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Jacquelyn was born on July 2, 1933 in Exeter, N.H., to the late Carl R. and Velda (Currier) Hill.
She was predeceased by her husband, Theodore R. Bacon, Sr. and her brother Richard Hill.
Jackie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She spent her life doing for others and especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who are blessed with many precious memories of fun times and family gatherings.
Jackie is survived by her children: Theodore R. Bacon, Jr. (Gladys Wise), Susan Bunnell, Janice Smith, Timothy L. Bacon (Beverly Currier), and Thomas Bacon; her grandchildren: Vivian Martin, Tracy Bunnell Foss, Jason Bacon, Tommy Smith, Jeffrey Bacon, and many great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sisters: Carlene Page, Carol Ayers and Cynthia Brooks (Phillips), and many, nieces and nephews.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019