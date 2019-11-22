|
|
BARRINGTON - James A. Bassi, 51, passed away from a massive heart attack while surfing with his son in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Born in Lynn, Mass., to (late) Henry and survived by his beloved mother Katherine (LaPlante) Bassi of South Hampton, N.H.
James was raised and educated in Lynn. He found his passion working in the film production industry as a Class A CDL driver for the Local Union 25 in Charlestown. In his earlier years he was a volunteer firefighter and ran a carpet cleaning business with his former wife, Linda (Varnum) Bassi, mother of their beautiful children Cory James and Jacqueline Kay, who was his "Baby Girl". His children were the lights of his life, and he was happiest when he was with them.
James lived in Barrington, N.H. with his long-time girlfriend, Kathy McLaughlin and her son, Evan, whom he loved and mentored, his cat Alta and beloved dog Mr. Bentley2U "Boo". They lived on Swains Lake where James loved to take sunset cruises, have lakeside campfires, kayak, fish with the kids and fix boats with Evan. He loved to get up before the sun to watch it rise and go on new "adventures" with Kathy.
James was always "up for a good time" and could also be found riding his Harley; attending a Bruins or Red Sox game with Cory; spending time with friends; camping; scuba diving and taking exotic vacations.
James was predeceased by his brothers Michael, Peter and Dana and is survived by his brothers Stephen and his wife Susie of Rome, N.Y. and David and his wife Holly of Danville, N.H.; sister Denise Bucknell of Amesbury, Mass., along with his twin brother, John of Kona, Hawaii. James was also the favorite uncle of many nieces and nephews along with several great nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Please come celebrate James Bassi's life with us this Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the American Legion, 169 Walton Rd., Seabrook, N.H. from 2-6 p.m. Tropical attire suggested but not required. There will be a family dedication at 3 p.m., followed by an open mic to share your favorite memories of James. We will be creating a memory wall so please bring any photos you'd like to add to leave with him. E.V. Jutras & Sons Funeral Home in Amesbury are assisting with the arrangements.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25, 2019