SALEM - James A. Covey Jr., 86, of Salem, N.H., passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. James was born in Hartford, Conn., on July 8, 1933 to the late James A. Covey Sr. and Phyllis (DelMonte) Covey.
He was raised and attended school in Rocky Hill, Conn., after graduation he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served in the Korean War. Upon returning home, he married his wife Elizabeth (Lamoureux) Covey. Together they owned and operated Flowers by Constantine in Salem, N.H.
As a man of strong faith, James was a founding member of Marriage Encounter, N.H. He later served as a communicant at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church in Hampton.
James made lasting friendships while volunteering at the food pantry for St. Vincent de Paul, dedicating 10 selfless and tireless years of service to help those in need.
He was a family man and always put his wife and loved ones first, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed sharing meals with family and friends, a good book, a challenging puzzle, camping, traveling and cheering on his beloved Yankees.
James is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Elizabeth; his children, James A. Covey III and his wife Lisa, Dennis Covey and his wife Lynne, Michael Covey and his wife Susan, Linda Cote and her husband Brian, Susan Garabedian and her husband Jerry, Rory Covey and his wife Kate; sisters, Loretta Ramsey and Mary Ryan, sister in-law Nancy Banks and her husband Kenney, and brother in-law Paul Lamoureux; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his great granddaughter, Aria Antoinette Covey, and brothers in-law Frank Ramsey and Thomas Ryan.
SERVICES: Visiting hours are from 9-11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Remick-Gendron Funeral Home, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. Immediately following visitation, family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m., at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Church, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations may be made to the Aria Covey Foundation, 5 Cricket Ridge Drive, Windham, NH 03087 or St. Vincent de Paul, 289 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, NH 03842. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view James' memorial or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 15 to Jan. 18, 2020