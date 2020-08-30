HERNANDO, Fla. - James Anthony "Captain Jak" Jakubowski, 71, of Hernando, Fla. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.



James was born to Anthony and Jean (Klinges) Jakubowski on July 11, 1949 in Webster, Mass. He made Citrus County his home in 1988 when he relocated from Eliot, Maine. He honorably served our great country as a member of the United States Air Force in Vietnam, and worked as a Firefighter for many years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.



James was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed fishing, all things NASCAR and visiting Disney-he and his wife were pass holders and would go to Disney any chance they could get. James was Catholic by faith.



James was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Patricia and his beloved daughter, Lynn. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lisa (Ted) Rosenau; his three grandchildren, Maddy, Ellie and Noah; his brothers, John and Michael (Barbara); his sisters, Ruth (Chet) Oleksiak and Jeannie Jakubowski.



SERVICES: A Military Service of Honor will take place at Florida National Cemetery of Bushnell, Fla. on Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:30 p.m., where full military honors will be rendered in James' memory. Friends and family are welcome to gather and fellowship prior to the service at the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home at 1:15 p.m., where a procession to the cemetery from the funeral home will begin at 1:45 p.m.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Chas. E. Davis Funeral Home, Inverness, Fla.







