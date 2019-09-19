|
HAMPTON - James A. "Jim" Pendergast II, 73, of Hampton, passed away at his home on Saturday, September 14, 2019. He was born in Lawrence, Mass., on December 9, 1945 the son of the late James A. Pendergast and Lorraine (Lambert) Pendergast. James grew up in Salem, N.H. with his parents and sisters, Denise Baker and Faylene Gale.
Jim was married to the late Joan S. (Hamilton) Pendergast for 41 years and they are survived by three children, James A. Pendergast III of Hampton, Melinda A. Felch and her husband Craig of Grantham and Jennifer A. Sander and her husband Robert of Newmarket and three grandchildren, Aiden, Kira, and Kaylee Felch all of Grantham.
He had a long, diverse career from graphic design and electronic engineering to computer programming and repair. He loved technology, music and spending time with his family. He will be remembered as a loving and generous family man who loved to make people laugh.
SERVICES: Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019