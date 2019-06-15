|
KITTERY, Maine - James A. Taylor, 90, of Kittery, Maine, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Durgin Pines Rehab Center. James was born November 4, 1928 in Providence R.I., to Henry and Gertrude (Lindgren) Taylor.
He graduated from R.W. Traip Academy High School and married his lifelong friend, Diana M. Essex on July 1, 1949. James spent three years in the U.S. Air force and retired from The New England Telephone Company in 1987.
James was a former Kittery Town Councilman and an active member of The First Baptist Church of Kittery Point since his childhood. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent as much time as he could at his hunting camp in Montville, Maine.
James is survived by his children Linda, James, Melanie, Sandra, Glen, Susan and Ross. He also is survived by his sister Virginia Goodwin and his brother Donald Taylor both residing in York Maine. He also leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many others who found love and called his house "home" for a time.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gertrude Taylor, his sisters Dorothy and Eleanor, his brothers Maynard and Albert (Lenny), his daughter Shelley and his loving wife Diana.
SERVICES: There will be a Graveside Service for the family at Brooks cemetery in Eliot on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 p.m., followed by a celebration of life service held at 2 p.m., at the Bethany Church in Kittery Point.
Donations may be made to the Salvation Army give.salvationarmyusa.org or https://www.alz.org. Online condolences may be left at www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Taylor family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019