PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - James Carini, 90, passed away at his home on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in the care of his family.
Born in Portsmouth on Sept. 4, 1929 he was the son of Primo James and Irene (Forte) Carini and was a lifelong resident.
James was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and retired from Shop 38 as an outside machinist.
He was the husband of the late Marilyn (Teel) Carini and is survived by his children Jay Primo Carini and wife Ellen, James Carini, Jill Grobe, Judi Paridis and husband Peter, grandchildren Adam, Anthony, Mark, Nicholas, Camdon Carini, Samuel and Alex Grobe, great grandchildren Mason, Addilyn, Ava, and Jaxon, his sister Rose Miller and husband Wallace, and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H. Burial will be held privately.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020