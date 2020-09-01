ELIOT, Maine - Lifelong Eliot Maine resident James E. Stewart, 81, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a battle with cancer. James was born July 16, 1939 to Angus and Grace Stewart.
James was a member of the Teamsters and was a long-term employee of John R. Iafolla Industries (now part of Pike Industries) specializing in concrete. James was an avid motorcyclist and was particularly fond of the Harley Davidson brand. The Harley Davidson Electra Glide was first introduced in 1965 and James was reported to be the first local resident to own one. James also enjoyed boating and gardening, both of which he enjoyed right up until his death.
He is survived by his daughter, Robin Stewart; niece, Pam Keefer; brother-in-law, Roland Fernald and nephew, Glenn Fernald. He is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Fernald.
SERVICES: At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Jimmy Stewart at the American Legion, Frank Boomer Post 6 at 96 Islington St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
. Care for the Stewart family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.