1/1
James E. Stewart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIOT, Maine - Lifelong Eliot Maine resident James E. Stewart, 81, died Wednesday, August 26, 2020, after a battle with cancer. James was born July 16, 1939 to Angus and Grace Stewart.

James was a member of the Teamsters and was a long-term employee of John R. Iafolla Industries (now part of Pike Industries) specializing in concrete. James was an avid motorcyclist and was particularly fond of the Harley Davidson brand. The Harley Davidson Electra Glide was first introduced in 1965 and James was reported to be the first local resident to own one. James also enjoyed boating and gardening, both of which he enjoyed right up until his death.

He is survived by his daughter, Robin Stewart; niece, Pam Keefer; brother-in-law, Roland Fernald and nephew, Glenn Fernald. He is predeceased by his sister, Barbara Fernald.

SERVICES: At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Jimmy Stewart at the American Legion, Frank Boomer Post 6 at 96 Islington St., Portsmouth, NH 03801. To leave online condolences please visit www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com. Care for the Stewart family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved