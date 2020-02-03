|
MANCHESTER - James F. "Jim" Colbert, 64, came rockin' and rolling into this world on January 5, 1956 and entered Rock & Roll Heaven on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. He was happiest surrounded by family, friends and his beloved bandmates, The Stuck in Time Band.
Jim graduated from Portsmouth High School Class of 1974. Music was his passion from a very early age, and his family and friends were the notes of his life. For several years he was the Exeter Seahawks Youth Football Coach, instilling teamwork, building confidence, and demonstrating skill sets.
Jim was born to the late James L. and Marilyn Colbert. Survivors include siblings Kathy Anania, John Colbert and Bob Colbert; sisters-in law Terrie and Barbara Colbert; many beloved nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his special lady, fiancé Beth Gates and cat Taffi.
SERVICES: A tribute and celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Farrell's Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020