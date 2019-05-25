|
EXETER, N.H. - Remembering the spirit of James Fairbanks Titus, Sr., 86, who died Sunday, May 12, 2019 of cancer at River Woods, Exeter, N.H.
Jim was born March 5, 1933 in Lowell, Mass. to Dr. Harold Afton Titus and Dorothy Fairbanks Titus. Jim graduated from Northfield Mount Hermon School and then went on to study at Tufts University where he became an All-American swimmer and captain of the swim team. 1954 brought Jim to Boston University Law School for one year. Soon the U.S. Army called him to serve for two years. His education continued at Babson College where he earned an MBA degree. Sept. 5, 1959 Janice Whittier Spurr joined him in marriage.
The Stanley Works welcomed Jim to work at their Hand Tool Division in New Britain, Conn. for 39 years. There he managed several executive positions of sales and marketing. James Titus was recognized as a dedicated, faithful, and outstanding Stanley employee!
The Titus Family grew with the additions of Joy Whittier Titus, James Fairbanks Titus, Jr., and Jill Spurr Titus. In February 1990 tragedy struck when Jill was killed in an automobile accident. Through the years, travel brought the Titus Family to Connecticut, Missouri, back to Connecticut and then to New Hampshire. Living near the seacoast was very inviting. It gave Jim an opportunity to golf, play tennis, swim and bike. During inclement weather, he could be found with his books.
Surviving family members include Janice, Joy, Jim, Jr. and his wife, Elaine, and two granddaughters Katherine and Kelly Titus.
SERVICES: A Memorial Funeral will take place at the Newcastle Congregational Church, 65 Main St., Newcastle, N.H., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m., A reception will be held at the Wentworth By the Sea Country Club immediately following the church service. In lieu of flowers, an offering in Jim's name may be made to the Newcastle Congregational Church. Truly, the love of a family is life's greatest lesson.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 25 to May 28, 2019