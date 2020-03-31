Home

Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531

James F. Towle

James F. Towle Obituary
YORK, Maine - James F. Towle, of York, Maine, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents Alexander and Rosalie (Hilton) Towle and his sister, Robin Towle.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 38 years, Carol (Caruso) Towle as well as his three daughters; Michele Barrett married to John of Arnold, Md., Melissa Towle of Arnold, Md., and Lindsay Towle of Westfield, Mass. He also leaves his brother, Richard Towle and his wife Jeannine of Hilo, Hawaii. He was the loving grandfather of Jack and Alex Barrett with whom he enjoyed fantasy football and discussing other sports. He was an avid Boston sports fan.

He was affectionately known as Dr. Golf since he owned and operated a custom-made golf club shop. Besides his family, two of his passions were golf and Wreaths Across America. He organized a WAA ceremony at the First Parish Cemetery in York in 2016 and continued until Christmas of 2019.

SERVICES: Funeral services will be held at a later date. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths Across America at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/MPILF52.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020
