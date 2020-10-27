PORTSMOUTH - James Henry Arsenault Sr. (Jim) passed away peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was born in Portland, Maine on August 15, 1931 to Margaret (McDonough) and Edmund Arsenault Sr.



Jim's early years were spent in Maine. He grew up in Bath, York and later moved to Portsmouth, as his father followed his shipbuilding career to the Shipyard. Jim attended Portsmouth High School before joining the Army in 1948, at the age of 17. He spent his tour of duty in the Armored Cavalry in Germany, where he was promoted to Tank Commander. After completing his enlistment and returning to Portsmouth, Jim met the love of his life, Marjorie Furnival.



Jim and Marge were married on November 27, 1954 and started their life long journey together in Kittery, Maine. They moved to Portsmouth in 1969, where they raised their family and lived for over 50 years.



Jim retired in 1994, took up golf and worked out daily at the Spinnaker Point Gym. All of his exercising kept him in good shape but his grandchildren kept him young. He cherished his grandchildren and they all loved their "Grampy". Jim loved that he had a large family and was always happy when he was celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or holiday with his family.



Jim is survived by Marge, his loving wife of 66 years, his children; Susan Stewart (Doug), James Jr., Deborah Zoffoli, Patricia Mousetis (Mark), Joseph, Karen Hunter (Don), Grampy's grandchildren; Julie, Joseph, John, Naomi, Melissa, Anthony, Angelia, Elizabeth and Michelle; 13 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Jim was predeceased by his parents, Margaret and Edmund; his brothers; Eddie, Richie, Robbie, his son John, and granddaughter Stephanie.



SERVICES: A celebration of life service will be held at the Calvery Cemetery at 11 a.m., on Monday, November 2, 2020. The family requests face coverings and social distancing be observed.



Jim's family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice, with a special thanks to Jeff for such great support and care.



In lieu of flowers please donate to Vouchers for Veterans. Arrangements are by Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth.







